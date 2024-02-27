Western Michigan faces Eastern Michigan, looks to break road losing streak

Western Michigan Broncos (10-17, 7-7 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (11-16, 4-10 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Western Michigan Broncos (10-17, 7-7 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (11-16, 4-10 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hits the road against Eastern Michigan looking to stop its six-game road slide.

The Eagles have gone 8-5 in home games. Eastern Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Legend Geeter averaging 1.5.

The Broncos are 7-7 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Eastern Michigan’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Eastern Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Acuff is averaging 21.9 points for the Eagles. Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.