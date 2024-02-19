Western Michigan Broncos take on the Miami (OH) RedHawks on 6-game losing streak

Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-13, 6-6 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (8-17, 5-7 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-13, 6-6 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (8-17, 5-7 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan comes into the matchup against Miami (OH) as losers of six games in a row.

The Broncos have gone 4-6 in home games. Western Michigan is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The RedHawks are 6-6 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) ranks third in the MAC giving up 70.6 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

Western Michigan scores 70.3 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 70.6 Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Western Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jefferson Monegro is averaging 9.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Broncos. Owen Lobsinger is averaging 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

Mekhi Cooper is averaging 6.2 points for the RedHawks. Darweshi Hunter is averaging 12.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

