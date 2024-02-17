Live Radio
Western Kentucky wins 72-58 against New Mexico State

The Associated Press

February 17, 2024, 8:12 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Teagan Moore had 12 points in Western Kentucky’s 72-58 win against New Mexico State on Saturday night.

Moore shot 4 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Hilltoppers (19-7, 8-4 Conference USA). Enoch Kalambay and Babacar Faye added 11 points apiece.

The Aggies (11-15, 5-6) were led by Femi Odukale and Jaden Harris, who each recorded 13 points. Christian Cook also had nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

