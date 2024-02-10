Western Kentucky visits Jacksonville State following McHenry’s 20-point showing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (16-7, 5-4 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (12-12, 4-5 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (16-7, 5-4 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (12-12, 4-5 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -2; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky visits the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Don McHenry scored 20 points in Western Kentucky’s 81-76 win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Gamecocks are 7-4 on their home court. Jacksonville State is seventh in the CUSA scoring 70.9 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Hilltoppers are 5-4 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky leads the CUSA with 41.5 points per game in the paint led by Rodney Howard averaging 8.0.

Jacksonville State makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Western Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Western Kentucky scores 15.9 more points per game (80.7) than Jacksonville State allows (64.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: KyKy Tandy is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 18.6 points. Juwan Perdue is shooting 47.3% and averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

McHenry is averaging 15.6 points for the Hilltoppers. Howard is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.