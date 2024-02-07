Western Kentucky visits Chavez and Louisiana Tech

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (15-7, 4-4 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-6, 6-1 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (15-7, 4-4 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-6, 6-1 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Tahlik Chavez scored 27 points in Louisiana Tech’s 93-53 win over the Florida International Panthers.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-0 in home games. Louisiana Tech is second in the CUSA with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Batcho averaging 6.5.

The Hilltoppers have gone 4-4 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky ranks fourth in the CUSA shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Louisiana Tech’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Louisiana Tech allows.

The Bulldogs and Hilltoppers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Newman Jr. is averaging 7.1 points and 5.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Crawford is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Don McHenry is averaging 15.4 points for the Hilltoppers. Tyrone Marshall is averaging 10.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 55.1% over the past 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 39.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 81.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

