Western Kentucky plays Middle Tennessee on 5-game win streak

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (19-7, 8-4 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (11-16, 5-7 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky looks to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Hilltoppers take on Middle Tennessee.

The Blue Raiders are 9-6 on their home court. Middle Tennessee is 4-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hilltoppers have gone 8-4 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky leads the CUSA with 41.4 points per game in the paint led by Rodney Howard averaging 7.8.

Middle Tennessee’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Middle Tennessee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jestin Porter is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Blue Raiders. Elias King is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Don McHenry is averaging 16.1 points for the Hilltoppers. Howard is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 82.0 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

