Western Kentucky hosts Louisiana Tech following Crawford’s 20-point performance

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (20-8, 10-3 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (19-8, 8-5 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (20-8, 10-3 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (19-8, 8-5 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Isaiah Crawford scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 67-58 victory against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Hilltoppers have gone 12-1 at home. Western Kentucky averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 7-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-3 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech averages 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Western Kentucky makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than Louisiana Tech has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Louisiana Tech averages 74.5 points per game, 0.7 more than the 73.8 Western Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dontaie Allen averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Don McHenry is shooting 51.6% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Sean Newman Jr. is averaging 6.9 points and five assists for the Bulldogs. Crawford is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.