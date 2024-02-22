Western Illinois hosts Minix and Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (20-8, 11-4 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (17-10, 10-4 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Morehead State Eagles (20-8, 11-4 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (17-10, 10-4 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State faces the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Riley Minix scored 22 points in Morehead State’s 80-73 loss to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Leathernecks are 7-4 in home games. Western Illinois is second in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.5 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Eagles have gone 11-4 against OVC opponents. Morehead State ranks second in the OVC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Minix averaging 2.9.

Western Illinois’ average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Morehead State allows. Morehead State has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Western Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Myers is averaging 13 points for the Leathernecks. JJ Kalakon is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Drew Thelwell is averaging 9.7 points and 6.4 assists for the Eagles. Minix is averaging 24.3 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 57.9% over the past 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

