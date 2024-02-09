Western Illinois hosts conference rival UT Martin

UT Martin Skyhawks (14-10, 7-4 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-9, 8-3 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Martin Skyhawks (14-10, 7-4 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-9, 8-3 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Sears and the UT Martin Skyhawks visit Drew Cisse and the Western Illinois Leathernecks in OVC action Saturday.

The Leathernecks are 7-3 on their home court. Western Illinois scores 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Skyhawks have gone 7-4 against OVC opponents. UT Martin is the OVC leader with 28.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Crews averaging 6.1.

Western Illinois makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than UT Martin has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). UT Martin has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Western Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cisse is averaging 8.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Leathernecks. Ryan Myers is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Sears is averaging 19.6 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Skyhawks. Crews is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 40.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

