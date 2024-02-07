Western Illinois hosts conference rival Little Rock

Little Rock Trojans (13-11, 7-4 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-8, 8-2 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Little Rock Trojans (13-11, 7-4 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-8, 8-2 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock takes on Western Illinois in OVC action Thursday.

The Leathernecks have gone 7-2 in home games. Western Illinois is 4-8 against opponents over .500.

The Trojans have gone 7-4 against OVC opponents. Little Rock has a 6-6 record against teams over .500.

Western Illinois scores 70.4 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 76.2 Little Rock gives up. Little Rock averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Western Illinois allows.

The Leathernecks and Trojans meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Cisse is averaging 8.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and two blocks for the Leathernecks. Ryan Myers is averaging 15.2 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the past 10 games for Western Illinois.

Jamir Chaplin is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Trojans. Bradley Douglas is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 8-2, averaging 68.5 points, 39.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

