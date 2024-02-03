Western Carolina visits Wofford after Woolbright’s 36-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (16-6, 5-4 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (12-10, 5-4 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Western Carolina Catamounts (16-6, 5-4 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (12-10, 5-4 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina visits the Wofford Terriers after Vonterius Woolbright scored 36 points in Western Carolina’s 91-85 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Terriers are 8-1 on their home court. Wofford is sixth in the SoCon scoring 77.0 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Catamounts are 5-4 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina averages 77.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Wofford scores 77.0 points, 8.5 more per game than the 68.5 Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Wofford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyler Filewich is averaging 10.4 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Terriers. Jackson Sivills is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Woolbright is shooting 47.1% and averaging 22.2 points for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 42.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

