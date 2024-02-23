Western Carolina takes on VMI after Woolbright’s 22-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (19-9, 8-7 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (4-24, 1-14 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Carolina Catamounts (19-9, 8-7 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (4-24, 1-14 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina faces the VMI Keydets after Vonterius Woolbright scored 22 points in Western Carolina’s 71-65 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Keydets have gone 4-8 at home. VMI gives up 81.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.4 points per game.

The Catamounts have gone 8-7 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina is the SoCon leader with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Woolbright averaging 9.6.

VMI’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.1 per game VMI gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brennan Watkins is averaging 15.1 points for the Keydets. Devin Butler is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VMI.

Woolbright is averaging 22.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 1-9, averaging 69.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.