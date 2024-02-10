Western Carolina hosts McCreary and Mercer

Mercer Bears (11-13, 4-7 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (17-7, 6-5 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Mercer Bears (11-13, 4-7 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (17-7, 6-5 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer faces the Western Carolina Catamounts after Jalyn McCreary scored 28 points in Mercer’s 78-69 victory against the Furman Paladins.

The Catamounts have gone 9-3 in home games. Western Carolina has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The Bears are 4-7 in SoCon play. Mercer is seventh in the SoCon scoring 31.7 points per game in the paint led by McCreary averaging 8.7.

Western Carolina averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Mercer allows. Mercer has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of Western Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 22.6 points, 12.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

McCreary is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bears. David Thomas is averaging 11.9 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 39.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

