Western Carolina hosts Furman following Foster’s 20-point game

Furman Paladins (16-13, 10-6 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (20-9, 9-7 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on the Western Carolina Catamounts after Marcus Foster scored 20 points in Furman’s 82-67 victory over the Wofford Terriers.

The Catamounts are 11-3 in home games. Western Carolina scores 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Paladins are 10-6 against SoCon opponents. Furman has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Western Carolina’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Furman gives up. Furman averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Western Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 21.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and five assists for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

JP Pegues averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Foster is shooting 40.0% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

