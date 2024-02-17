Western Carolina hosts East Tennessee State after Woolbright’s 21-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-13, 5-8 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (18-8, 7-6 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-13, 5-8 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (18-8, 7-6 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -7.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Vonterius Woolbright scored 21 points in Western Carolina’s 88-62 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Catamounts have gone 10-3 at home. Western Carolina scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 5-8 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State is ninth in the SoCon scoring 69.7 points per game and is shooting 39.8%.

Western Carolina makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than East Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). East Tennessee State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Western Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woolbright is averaging 22.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

Jaden Seymour is averaging 15.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Ebby Asamoah is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 38.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.