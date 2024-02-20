Western Carolina faces UNC Greensboro after Woolbright’s 21-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (19-8, 8-6 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (19-8, 10-4 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Western Carolina Catamounts (19-8, 8-6 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (19-8, 10-4 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina faces the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Vonterius Woolbright scored 21 points in Western Carolina’s 70-65 victory against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Spartans are 9-3 on their home court. UNC Greensboro is eighth in the SoCon in rebounding with 36.0 rebounds. Mikeal Brown-Jones leads the Spartans with 7.8 boards.

The Catamounts are 8-6 against conference opponents. Western Carolina is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UNC Greensboro scores 76.0 points, 7.2 more per game than the 68.8 Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown-Jones is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 16.5 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Woolbright is averaging 22.3 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.