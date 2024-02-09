West Virginia visits Texas after Kriisa’s 23-point showing

West Virginia Mountaineers (8-14, 3-6 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (15-8, 4-6 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

West Virginia Mountaineers (8-14, 3-6 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (15-8, 4-6 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia takes on the Texas Longhorns after Kerr Kriisa scored 23 points in West Virginia’s 86-73 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Longhorns are 10-4 in home games. Texas is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountaineers are 3-6 in Big 12 play. West Virginia averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Texas’ average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game West Virginia gives up. West Virginia averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Texas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Hunter is averaging 10.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Longhorns. Max Abmas is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Kobe Johnson is averaging 6.1 points for the Mountaineers. Raequan Battle is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.