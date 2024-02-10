West Virginia visits Texas after Kriisa’s 23-point showing

West Virginia Mountaineers (8-14, 3-6 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (15-8, 4-6 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

West Virginia Mountaineers (8-14, 3-6 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (15-8, 4-6 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -12; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia faces the Texas Longhorns after Kerr Kriisa scored 23 points in West Virginia’s 86-73 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Longhorns are 10-4 on their home court. Texas averages 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 3-6 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Texas’ average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game West Virginia allows. West Virginia averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Abmas is scoring 17.7 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Longhorns. Dylan Disu is averaging 18.1 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the last 10 games for Texas.

Quinn Slazinski is averaging 13.3 points for the Mountaineers. Kriisa is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

