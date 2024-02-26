West Virginia visits Kansas State following Kaluma’s 28-point showing

West Virginia Mountaineers (9-18, 4-10 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (16-11, 6-8 Big 12) New York; Monday, 7 p.m.…

West Virginia Mountaineers (9-18, 4-10 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (16-11, 6-8 Big 12)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -9.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts the West Virginia Mountaineers after Arthur Kaluma scored 28 points in Kansas State’s 84-74 win against the BYU Cougars.

The Wildcats are 12-3 on their home court. Kansas State averages 71.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 4-10 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jesse Edwards averaging 5.1.

Kansas State scores 71.8 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 74.4 West Virginia allows. West Virginia has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is averaging 15.1 points and 4.6 assists for the Wildcats. Kaluma is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Quinn Slazinski averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Raequan Battle is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

