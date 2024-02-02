West Virginia plays No. 22 BYU following Edwards’ 25-point performance

BYU Cougars (15-5, 3-4 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-13, 3-5 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

BYU Cougars (15-5, 3-4 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-13, 3-5 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts the No. 22 BYU Cougars after Jesse Edwards scored 25 points in West Virginia’s 69-65 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-5 at home. West Virginia has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars have gone 3-4 against Big 12 opponents. BYU is second in the Big 12 with 20.2 assists per game led by Dallin Hall averaging 4.7.

West Virginia is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 40.7% BYU allows to opponents. BYU averages 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game West Virginia gives up.

The Mountaineers and Cougars match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Slazinski is averaging 13.7 points for the Mountaineers. Raequan Battle is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Jaxson Robinson is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Trevin Knell is averaging 11.8 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.