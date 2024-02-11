West Virginia faces TCU on 7-game road skid

West Virginia Mountaineers (8-15, 3-7 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (16-7, 5-5 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8…

West Virginia Mountaineers (8-15, 3-7 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (16-7, 5-5 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia visits TCU looking to stop its seven-game road losing streak.

The Horned Frogs have gone 10-2 in home games. TCU scores 81.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The Mountaineers have gone 3-7 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia allows 73.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

TCU makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than West Virginia has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). West Virginia averages 68.0 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 71.1 TCU gives up to opponents.

The Horned Frogs and Mountaineers match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Miller is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Horned Frogs. Trey Tennyson is averaging 13.0 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games for TCU.

Quinn Slazinski is averaging 13 points for the Mountaineers. Kerr Kriisa is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

