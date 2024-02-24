West scores 18 to help Western Illinois down Southern Indiana 82-76

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Jesiah West scored 18 points as Western Illinois beat Southern Indiana 82-76 on Saturday night. West…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Jesiah West scored 18 points as Western Illinois beat Southern Indiana 82-76 on Saturday night.

West added nine rebounds for the Leathernecks (18-11, 11-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Ryan Myers hit two 3-pointers and scored 14 with five rebounds. Quinlan Bennett pitched in with 12 points and six boards.

The Screaming Eagles (8-21, 5-11) were led by Jeremiah Hernandez with 27 points. AJ Smith added 20 points and 11 rebounds. Jack Mielke contributed nine points and blocked two shots.

