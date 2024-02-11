West, Nicholls State Colonels square off against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-9, 7-3 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (12-11, 7-3 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-9, 7-3 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (12-11, 7-3 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jamal West and the Nicholls State Colonels host Garry Clark and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Colonels are 7-1 on their home court. Nicholls State is eighth in the Southland with 30.6 points per game in the paint led by West averaging 11.2.

The Islanders have gone 7-3 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is fourth in the Southland scoring 75.3 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

Nicholls State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Nicholls State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: West is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Colonels. Diante Smith is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Clark is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Islanders. Jordan Roberts is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

