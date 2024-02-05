Live Radio
West, Forte lead Nicholls to 73-66 victory over Northwestern State

The Associated Press

February 5, 2024, 10:07 PM

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Jamal West and Chase Forte scored 17 points apiece and Nicholls defeated Northwestern State 73-66 on Monday night.

West also had seven rebounds, five assists, and three blocks for the Colonels (12-10, 7-2 Southland Conference). Gray made three 3-pointers, adding five rebounds and three steals. Diante Smith scored 16.

Cliff Davis led the Demons (6-17, 4-6) with 25 points. Chase Forte added 17 points and Duane Posey scored 11 with six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

