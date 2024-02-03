Wenzel leads Wyoming against UNLV after 25-point game

Wyoming Cowboys (12-9, 5-3 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (11-9, 4-4 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming…

Wyoming Cowboys (12-9, 5-3 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (11-9, 4-4 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on the UNLV Rebels after Brendan Wenzel scored 25 points in Wyoming’s 83-72 victory against the Air Force Falcons.

The Rebels have gone 7-3 at home. UNLV is fifth in the MWC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Luis Rodriguez averaging 2.3.

The Cowboys have gone 5-3 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is sixth in the MWC with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Cam Manyawu averaging 5.9.

UNLV averages 75.8 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 74.8 Wyoming gives up. Wyoming has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The Rebels and Cowboys match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodriguez averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. Kalib Boone is averaging 13 points and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for UNLV.

Sam Griffin is shooting 46.4% and averaging 18.1 points for the Cowboys. Akuel Kot is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

