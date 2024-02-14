Wenzel and Wyoming host Utah State

Utah State Aggies (20-4, 8-3 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (12-11, 5-5 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Utah State Aggies (20-4, 8-3 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (12-11, 5-5 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -7; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts the Utah State Aggies after Brendan Wenzel scored 20 points in Wyoming’s 91-73 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Cowboys are 8-2 on their home court. Wyoming is fifth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 35.0 rebounds. Cam Manyawu paces the Cowboys with 6.1 boards.

The Aggies have gone 8-3 against MWC opponents. Utah State ranks fifth in college basketball scoring 41.3 points per game in the paint led by Great Osobor averaging 12.3.

Wyoming averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Utah State gives up. Utah State averages 6.0 more points per game (81.0) than Wyoming allows to opponents (75.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Akuel Kot is shooting 45.0% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Wyoming.

Osobor is averaging 18.3 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.