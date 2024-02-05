Wells scores 16, McNeese downs Texas A&M-Commerce 77-51

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Shahada Wells’ 16 points helped McNeese defeat Texas A&M-Commerce 77-51 on Monday night. Wells also…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Shahada Wells’ 16 points helped McNeese defeat Texas A&M-Commerce 77-51 on Monday night.

Wells also had six rebounds for the Cowboys (20-3, 9-1 Southland Conference). Mike Saunders Jr. made all eight of his free throws and scored 14, adding five assists. DJ Richards sank three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Tommie Lewis led the way for the Lions (8-15, 2-8) with 10 points and nine rebounds. Kwo Agwa had 10 points.

for Texas A&M-Commerce. In addition, Kalen Williams finished with seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

