Wells and Northern Kentucky host Robert Morris

Northern Kentucky Norse (16-13, 11-7 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-19, 6-12 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays the Robert Morris Colonials after LJ Wells scored 20 points in Northern Kentucky’s 80-64 victory over the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Colonials are 7-8 in home games. Robert Morris ranks ninth in the Horizon League with 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Markeese Hastings averaging 6.0.

The Norse have gone 11-7 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky ranks fourth in the Horizon League giving up 71.8 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Robert Morris is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Robert Morris gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Corbin averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Hastings is averaging 15.1 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Marques Warrick is shooting 41.1% and averaging 19.1 points for the Norse. Wells is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 2.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

