Wells’ 20 help Northern Kentucky beat IUPUI 80-64

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — LJ Wells had 20 points in Northern Kentucky’s 80-64 victory against IUPUI on Sunday. Wells…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — LJ Wells had 20 points in Northern Kentucky’s 80-64 victory against IUPUI on Sunday.

Wells added six rebounds for the Norse (16-13, 11-7 Horizon League). Marques Warrick scored 17 points while going 7 of 15 (2 for 6 from 3-point range). Jeramiah Israel and Michael Bradley both added 12 points.

Jlynn Counter led the Jaguars (6-23, 2-16) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, seven assists and four steals. Vincent Brady II added 15 points and six rebounds for IUPUI. In addition, John Egbuta had 11 points. The Jaguars extended their losing streak to nine straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.