Weber State visits Neal and Idaho

Weber State Wildcats (16-9, 7-5 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (9-15, 3-8 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts the Weber State Wildcats after EJ Neal scored 20 points in Idaho’s 87-79 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Vandals have gone 5-7 at home. Idaho allows 71.5 points and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 7-5 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State scores 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

Idaho averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Weber State gives up. Weber State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Idaho allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Denker is averaging 12.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Vandals. Julius Mims is averaging 13.2 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Dillon Jones is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.6 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

