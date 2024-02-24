Weber State visits Idaho State following Jones’ 30-point showing

Weber State Wildcats (18-9, 9-5 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (11-16, 6-8 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (18-9, 9-5 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (11-16, 6-8 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits the Idaho State Bengals after Dillon Jones scored 30 points in Weber State’s 90-84 win over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Bengals have gone 7-3 at home. Idaho State ranks third in the Big Sky with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kiree Huie averaging 2.1.

The Wildcats are 9-5 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State averages 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Idaho State is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.0% Weber State allows to opponents. Weber State averages 6.5 more points per game (75.4) than Idaho State allows (68.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Parker is averaging 14.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Jones is scoring 20.5 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 11.8 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.