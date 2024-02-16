Weber State visits Eastern Washington after Jones’ 29-point game

Weber State Wildcats (17-9, 8-5 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (17-8, 11-1 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (17-9, 8-5 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (17-8, 11-1 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State takes on the Eastern Washington Eagles after Dillon Jones scored 29 points in Weber State’s 70-69 victory over the Idaho Vandals.

The Eagles have gone 9-0 in home games. Eastern Washington is seventh in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.7 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Wildcats are 8-5 in conference matchups. Weber State is ninth in the Big Sky with 12.3 assists per game led by Jones averaging 5.1.

Eastern Washington scores 79.6 points, 14.6 more per game than the 65.0 Weber State allows. Weber State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Eastern Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Coward is averaging 14.2 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles. Ethan Price is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Steven Verplancken Jr. is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.7 points. Jones is averaging 21.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

