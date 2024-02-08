Weber State hosts Portland State following Jones’ 21-point performance

Portland State Vikings (14-9, 5-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (14-9, 5-5 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (14-9, 5-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (14-9, 5-5 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -9; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State faces the Portland State Vikings after Dillon Jones scored 21 points in Weber State’s 82-63 win over the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Wildcats are 8-2 on their home court. Weber State is fourth in the Big Sky scoring 75.4 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Vikings are 5-5 in Big Sky play. Portland State has a 5-0 record in one-possession games.

Weber State makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Portland State has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Portland State scores 6.5 more points per game (71.6) than Weber State gives up to opponents (65.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Verplancken Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Jones is shooting 48.6% and averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Bobby Harvey is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 9.1 points. Kaelen Allen is shooting 44.9% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

