Weber State hosts Northern Colorado following Reaves’ 21-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (17-11, 10-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (18-10, 9-6 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (17-11, 10-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (18-10, 9-6 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado faces the Weber State Wildcats after Dejour Reaves scored 21 points in Northern Colorado’s 85-76 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Wildcats have gone 10-2 at home. Weber State is sixth in the Big Sky with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Dillon Jones averaging 11.0.

The Bears are 10-5 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado is 3-3 in one-possession games.

Weber State averages 74.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 77.5 Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Weber State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 20.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Blaise Threatt is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Saint Thomas is scoring 19.7 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bears. Reaves is averaging 17.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

