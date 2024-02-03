Weber State defeats Northern Colorado 82-63

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Dillon Jones scored 21 points as Weber State beat Northern Colorado 82-63 on Saturday night. Jones…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Dillon Jones scored 21 points as Weber State beat Northern Colorado 82-63 on Saturday night.

Jones added nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Wildcats (14-9, 5-5 Big Sky Conference). Steven Verplancken Jr. added 20 points while shooting 8 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range), and he also had five rebounds. Dyson Koehler had 14 points and shot 4 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Bears (13-9, 6-3) were led in scoring by Saint Thomas, who finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Brock Wisne added 13 points and seven rebounds for Northern Colorado.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.