Watson gets 17, including clutch late baskets, Gonzaga hands No. 17 Kentucky 3rd straight home loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Anton Watson scored 17 points, including a go-ahead three-point play with 3:49 remaining before adding two…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Anton Watson scored 17 points, including a go-ahead three-point play with 3:49 remaining before adding two key layups in the final 91 seconds, Ben Gregg and Nolan Hickman sank key late free throws and Gonzaga survived a second-half rally to beat No. 17 Kentucky 89-85 on Saturday.

The Wildcats (16-7) have now lost three straight at Rupp Arena for the first time. Rupp opened in 1976. Kentucky hadn’t lost three in a row at home since the 1966-67 season when it played at Memorial Coliseum.

The Bulldogs (18-6) outperformed Kentucky in most every phase to lead 42-32 at halftime before the Wildcats stormed back ahead to force a back-and-forth contest. Reed Sheppard’s three-point play with 4:07 left tied the game at 75, but Watson provided the go-ahead layup and ensuing free throw to put Gonzaga ahead for good, 78-75.

Watson followed Ryan Nembhard’s two free throws and Graham Ike’s layup with a key tip-in with 1:31 left for an 84-80 edge and another basket 36 seconds later for another four-point cushion that Kentucky couldn’t erase. Gregg stole a lob pass and made one of two free throws with 5 seconds left and Hickman made two with a second left to seal a big win.

Sheppard had 21 points and Antonio Reeves 17 for Kentucky.

Ike scored a team-high 23 points before fouling out with 43 seconds left, Hickman had 17 and Braden Huff 12 as Gonzaga edged Kentucky 47%-46% shooting.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky figures to drop a few spots in the rankings and could possibly fall out altogether.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs did everything they needed to in controlling the first half before being outplayed early in the second. They didn’t wilt and regrouped in the clutch to win their first trip to Rupp Arena.

Kentucky: The Wildcats had nowhere to go but up after a horrid first half and quickly found their game, helped by Adou Thiero’s play on both ends. Defending better and making shots obviously helped, but they couldn’t build on the edge they had.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga visits Loyola-Marymount on Thursday night.

Kentucky hosts Mississippi on Tuesday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.