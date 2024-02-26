Watson and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers visit conference foe Saint Bonaventure

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (20-7, 12-2 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (17-10, 8-7 A-10) Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (20-7, 12-2 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (17-10, 8-7 A-10)

Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Des Watson and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers visit Chad Venning and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies in A-10 action.

The Bonnies have gone 10-3 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is sixth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Ramblers are 12-2 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago ranks fifth in the A-10 with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Watson averaging 4.6.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Saint Bonaventure allows.

The Bonnies and Ramblers square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 13.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Bonnies. Venning is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Watson is averaging 12.9 points for the Ramblers. Philip Alston is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Ramblers: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.