Watkins scores 19, Florida State jumps out to an early lead and cruises past Florida State 90-83

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jamir Watkins scored 19 points and Florida State built an early lead and beat North Carolina…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jamir Watkins scored 19 points and Florida State built an early lead and beat North Carolina State 90-83 on Tuesday night.

Florida State (15-13, 9-8 ACC), which has won two of its last three since ending a three-game losing streak, shot 59% (37 of 62) overall against N.C. State. Each of eleven players who saw action made at least one field goal for the Seminoles.

Primo Spears added 14 points and six assists for Florida State. Cameron Corhen finished with 11 points. Watkins extended his double-figure scoring streak to a career-best 14 games.

The Seminoles took the lead for good midway through the first half and built a 12-point advantage early in the second. Jayden Taylor’s 3-pointer cut the N.C. State deficit to 66-64, but the Seminoles answered with a 10-2 surge to pull away. Jalen Warley scored four of his eight points during the stretch, and Corhen capped it with a dunk.

Watkins and Spears each scored 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the second half.

Taylor scored 24 points to lead N.C. State (17-11, 9-8). Casey Morsell added 19 points and DJ Horne chipped in with 15. Taylor and Horne combined for seven of the Wolfpack’s 10 3-pointers. Mohamed Diarra scored 13 points to go with nine rebounds.

Florida State has won six consecutive homes games against N.C. State.

N.C. State, which has lost two of its last three games, plays at No. 9 North Carolina on Saturday.

Florida State plays at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

——- Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.