Watkins leads Florida State against Virginia Tech after 21-point game

Florida State Seminoles (13-10, 7-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (13-10, 5-7 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Jamir Watkins scored 21 points in Florida State’s 80-76 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Hokies are 10-2 on their home court. Virginia Tech is third in the ACC with 15.3 assists per game led by Sean Pedulla averaging 4.5.

The Seminoles have gone 7-5 against ACC opponents. Florida State is sixth in the ACC scoring 76.6 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

Virginia Tech makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Florida State has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pedulla is averaging 15.6 points and 4.5 assists for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 13.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 53.9% over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Watkins is scoring 14.0 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 10.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

