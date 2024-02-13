Watkins and Florida State host Virginia Tech

Florida State Seminoles (13-10, 7-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (13-10, 5-7 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Florida State Seminoles (13-10, 7-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (13-10, 5-7 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State plays the Virginia Tech Hokies after Jamir Watkins scored 21 points in Florida State’s 80-76 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Hokies have gone 10-2 in home games. Virginia Tech scores 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Seminoles are 7-5 in conference play. Florida State is 5-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Virginia Tech averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.4 per game Florida State allows. Florida State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Virginia Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Cattoor is shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 14.2 points.

Watkins is shooting 42.6% and averaging 14.0 points for the Seminoles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.