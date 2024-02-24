Watkins and Florida State host Clemson

Florida State Seminoles (14-12, 8-7 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (18-8, 8-7 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Florida State Seminoles (14-12, 8-7 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (18-8, 8-7 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State plays the Clemson Tigers after Jamir Watkins scored 22 points in Florida State’s 84-76 win against the Boston College Eagles.

The Tigers have gone 9-4 in home games. Clemson leads the ACC with 15.5 assists per game led by Joseph Girard III averaging 3.1.

The Seminoles have gone 8-7 against ACC opponents. Florida State has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Clemson averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.7 per game Florida State allows. Florida State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Clemson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Girard averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. PJ Hall is averaging 19.2 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Clemson.

Watkins is averaging 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Seminoles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

