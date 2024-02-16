Washington takes on Cal after Johnson’s 30-point outing

California Golden Bears (10-15, 6-8 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (14-11, 6-8 Pac-12) Seattle; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington…

California Golden Bears (10-15, 6-8 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (14-11, 6-8 Pac-12)

Seattle; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on the California Golden Bears after Koren Johnson scored 30 points in Washington’s 85-65 victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Huskies are 10-4 on their home court. Washington is 7-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Bears are 6-8 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal is 7-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

Washington makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Cal has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Cal has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses Wood averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Keion Brooks Jr. is averaging 21 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Washington.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 20 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Golden Bears. Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.