Washington State visits Oregon following Couisnard’s 27-point performance

Washington State Cougars (17-6, 8-4 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (16-7, 8-4 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon plays the Washington State Cougars after Jermaine Couisnard scored 27 points in Oregon’s 85-80 victory against the Washington Huskies.

The Ducks have gone 11-1 in home games. Oregon averages 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Cougars are 8-4 in conference matchups. Washington State is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oregon scores 77.9 points, 10.6 more per game than the 67.3 Washington State gives up. Washington State has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Couisnard is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Ducks. N’Faly Dante is averaging 11.5 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 63.4% over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Isaac Jones is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Myles Rice is averaging 16.8 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

