Washington State visits Couisnard and Oregon

Washington State Cougars (17-6, 8-4 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (16-7, 8-4 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -3; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon faces the Washington State Cougars after Jermaine Couisnard scored 27 points in Oregon’s 85-80 victory against the Washington Huskies.

The Ducks have gone 11-1 at home. Oregon ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 14.4 assists per game led by Jackson Shelstad averaging 2.8.

The Cougars are 8-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State ranks third in the Pac-12 with 38.0 rebounds per game led by Isaac Jones averaging 7.7.

Oregon averages 77.9 points, 10.6 more per game than the 67.3 Washington State gives up. Washington State averages 75.9 points per game, 2.9 more than the 73.0 Oregon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelstad is averaging 12.3 points for the Ducks. Couisnard is averaging 14.9 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Andrej Jakimovski is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 10.7 points and 5.6 rebounds. Myles Rice is averaging 16.8 points and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

