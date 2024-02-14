Washington State hosts Cal after Rice’s 21-point showing

California Golden Bears (10-14, 6-7 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (18-6, 9-4 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

California Golden Bears (10-14, 6-7 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (18-6, 9-4 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts the California Golden Bears after Myles Rice scored 21 points in Washington State’s 62-56 victory against the Oregon Ducks.

The Cougars have gone 11-1 in home games. Washington State is fourth in the Pac-12 with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Jones averaging 5.5.

The Golden Bears are 6-7 in conference play. Cal is third in the Pac-12 with 37.9 rebounds per game led by Fardaws Aimaq averaging 11.1.

Washington State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Cal allows. Cal has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rice is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Cougars. Jaylen Wells is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Jalen Cole averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc. Jaylon Tyson is averaging 20.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 38.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

