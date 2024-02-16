Live Radio
Washington scores 29 as Saint Peter’s cruises past Siena 75-53

The Associated Press

February 16, 2024, 9:46 PM

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Corey Washington had 29 points to propel Saint Peter’s to a 75-53 romp over Siena on Friday night.

Washington had six rebounds for the Peacocks (12-11, 8-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Michael Houge finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Armoni Zeigler scored nine.

Michael Ojo led the Saints (4-21, 3-11) with 13 points and four steals. Zek Tekin added nine points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

