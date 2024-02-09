Live Radio
Washington scores 20 as Cal Baptist slips past UT Arlington 64-63

The Associated Press

February 9, 2024, 1:02 AM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Scotty Washington had 20 points and California Baptist eked out a 64-63 victory over UT Arlington on Thursday night.

Washington was 7-of-14 shooting (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Lancers (14-8, 7-4 Western Athletic Conference). Blondeau Tchoukuiengo totaled 18 points and five rebounds. Yvan Ouedraogo had 11 points and nine rebounds and blocked three shots.

Tchoukuiengo had a go-ahead layup with 49 seconds left and Ouedraogo followed with two free throws to pull out the win.

The Mavericks (11-12, 6-6) were led by Makaih Williams with 15 points. DaJuan Gordon had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Shemar Wilson had 15 rebounds to go with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

