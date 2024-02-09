Washington leads Cal Baptist against Utah Tech after 20-point outing

Cal Baptist Lancers (14-8, 7-4 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-14, 5-7 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Cal Baptist Lancers (14-8, 7-4 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-14, 5-7 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist takes on the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Scotty Washington scored 20 points in Cal Baptist’s 64-63 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Trailblazers are 5-4 in home games. Utah Tech is seventh in the WAC in rebounding averaging 34.8 rebounds. Tanner Christensen paces the Trailblazers with 6.9 boards.

The Lancers are 7-4 in conference games. Cal Baptist averages 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Utah Tech averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Utah Tech has given up to its opponents (43.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aric Demings is averaging eight points for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 19.2 points for the Lancers. Brantly Stevenson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

