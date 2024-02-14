Washington hosts Stanford following Raynaud’s 25-point game

Stanford Cardinal (12-11, 7-6 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (13-11, 5-8 Pac-12) Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes…

Stanford Cardinal (12-11, 7-6 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (13-11, 5-8 Pac-12)

Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on the Washington Huskies after Maxime Raynaud scored 25 points in Stanford’s 99-68 win against the USC Trojans.

The Huskies are 9-4 in home games. Washington has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinal are 7-6 in conference matchups. Stanford is second in the Pac-12 with 17.5 assists per game led by Jared Bynum averaging 5.2.

Washington scores 80.8 points, 5.0 more per game than the 75.8 Stanford allows. Stanford averages 78.8 points per game, 2.1 more than the 76.7 Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keion Brooks Jr. is averaging 21 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies. Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Raynaud is averaging 15.3 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

