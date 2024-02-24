Washington and Saint Peter’s host Marist

Marist Red Foxes (15-9, 10-5 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (14-11, 10-6 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 3 p.m.…

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s hosts the Marist Red Foxes after Corey Washington scored 25 points in Saint Peter’s 70-65 victory against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Peacocks are 6-4 in home games. Saint Peter’s is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Red Foxes are 10-5 in conference games. Marist is sixth in college basketball allowing 61.4 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

Saint Peter’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Marist allows. Marist has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Saint Peter’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Reid is averaging 11.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Peacocks. Washington is averaging 16.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Isaiah Brickner is averaging 6.2 points for the Red Foxes. Max Allen is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 64.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

